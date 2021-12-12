The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ News On Sunday Morning

The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ News From Sunday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be going all out for their big divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports out of Washington, D.C., Jerry Jones’ team made an interesting move ahead of the matchup on Sunday afternoon.

“As if the Cowboys couldn’t get any more despicable, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game… first and only time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx… wild,” Mitchell Tischler tweeted early Sunday.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Cowboys News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Cowboys News