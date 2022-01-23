The NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Saturday

Dan Quinn is attracting a lot of interest from NFL teams looking for a new head coach.

Quinn has received a call from the New York Giants.

Quinn will meet with the Giants on Monday, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

The fact that the interview will be conducted in person is perhaps even more significant.

It’d be a slam-dunk hire for the Giants if they can pull it off.

Quinn is more likely to outperform the Giants than the Giants are to outperform Quinn.

It will be fascinating to see how this unfolds.

Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2022

That his hometown area. They gon run him outta there SO FAST. He cannot build a roster and they need a roster builder more than anything https://t.co/bC4EYQusQ8 — jtodd (@J_4short) January 23, 2022

That would be a good hire for the Giants, weakens a division foe. https://t.co/DPBZhxKGlu — Lynn Owen Ault II (@LynnOAult) January 23, 2022

LMAO

Quinn is on his hands and knees asking Jones to fire McCarthy and make him HC. No chance HC of these Giants with a million questions > DC of Dallas https://t.co/QHo1VQTy9N — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 23, 2022