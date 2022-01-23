Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Saturday

Dan Quinn is attracting a lot of interest from NFL teams looking for a new head coach.

Quinn has received a call from the New York Giants.

Quinn will meet with the Giants on Monday, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

The fact that the interview will be conducted in person is perhaps even more significant.

It’d be a slam-dunk hire for the Giants if they can pull it off.

Quinn is more likely to outperform the Giants than the Giants are to outperform Quinn.

It will be fascinating to see how this unfolds.

