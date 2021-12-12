The NFL World Reacts To The Disturbing Lions News From Sunday

You’d think the Detroit Lions would be riding high after their first win of the season, a thrilling last-second victory over the Minnesota Vikings, heading into today’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Regrettably, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down.

Following a series of positive COVID tests, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported last night that the Lions could face a roster shortage.

The flu is also affecting players and coaches in the Detroit locker room.

Six players have already been added to the COVID-19 list, and another 12 players and six coaches have been ruled out due to illness.

This morning, more tests are being conducted, and more players may be added to the COVID list right before the game.

If that happens, the Detroit Lions may face a serious roster crunch just hours before their game.

A last-minute rescheduling of the game to Sunday is one option.

However, according to Schefter, no such talks have yet taken place.

Given the Lions’ recent victory over the Vikings, the idea of giving them a primetime slot has piqued the interest of Lions fans.

Broncos fans, on the other hand, believe that Detroit’s roster woes should guarantee them a win today:

