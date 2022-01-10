The NFL World Reacts to the Good News About the Patriots’ Injuries

The NFL Community Reacts to the Good News About the Patriots’ Injuries

As if losing to the rival Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale wasn’t bad enough, star defensive lineman Christian Barmore went down with an injury.

However, Monday’s news was very encouraging.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barmore’s knee MRI revealed no major injuries.

That’s the best news anyone could hope for, considering Barmore had to be carted off during yesterday’s game.

During the Patriots’ 2017 season, the rookie defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games.

He had 46 tackles, three sacks, nine quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

Patriots fans, understandably, are relieved that the incident was not serious.

Many people are sending Barmore good wishes on Twitter right now.

Some believe this means he’ll be able to join them in the playoffs:

Awesome news for the #Patriots – Unknown if he’ll be ready to go for this week but from the initial feeling it seemed like his 2022 season could have been in jeopardy. https://t.co/gdS9BtESw7 — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 10, 2022