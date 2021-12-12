Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Ravens Injury News

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To The Ravens’ Devastating Injury News

Is there an NFL team that has been hit harder by the injury bug this season than the Baltimore Ravens?

While it may have been debatable prior to Sunday’s games, it is no longer the case.

The Ravens have had the most bad luck with injuries of any team in the league.

The Ravens had already lost several key players to injuries prior to Sunday’s game.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ starting quarterback, has now been released.

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Ravens Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Ravens Injury News

Comments are closed.