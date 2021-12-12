The NFL World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Ravens Injury News

The NFL World Reacts To The Ravens’ Devastating Injury News

Is there an NFL team that has been hit harder by the injury bug this season than the Baltimore Ravens?

While it may have been debatable prior to Sunday’s games, it is no longer the case.

The Ravens have had the most bad luck with injuries of any team in the league.

The Ravens had already lost several key players to injuries prior to Sunday’s game.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ starting quarterback, has now been released.

Lamar Jackson had to be carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury Hope he’s OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PJqgfUdInh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

I was already beginning to worry about the Ravens’ postseason chances entering this week because of their injuries and overall poor play as of late. But if Lamar’s out and Tyler Huntley has to take his place? Kiss the playoffs good-bye. Schedule:

Packers

Bengals

Rams

Steelers — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) December 12, 2021

Prayer Circle for rest of the year 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

No

🕯 Ravens

Injuries 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) December 12, 2021

I’ve seen some injury plagued seasons before, but the 2021 Ravens is another level. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 12, 2021