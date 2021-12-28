The NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars’ Surprising General Manager Decision

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Surprising General Manager Decision

After firing Urban Meyer just 13 games into his first season as head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be on the verge of a complete rebuild.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, appears to be stopping short of a complete overhaul of the team’s leadership.

Jacksonville will keep general manager Trent Baalke next season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He’ll be back with the Jaguars for his third season at the position and his second with the team.

According to reports, Baalke and Khan will collaborate to find a new head coach.

“Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will be retained and will be involved in the search for a new HC with owner Shad Khan. Baalke will continue to report to Khan and work in sync with the new head coach, who will also have a direct reporting line to Khan,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter Monday.

#Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will be retained and will be involved with owner Shad Khan in the search for a new HC. Baalke will continue to report to Khan and work in sync with the new head coach, who will also have a direct reporting line to Khan. https://t.co/mQRZMyend9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

What is the success rate of forced partnerships with a new and legacy head coach and GM pairing? Gotta be minuscule. https://t.co/Ey7FnCTnfD — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) December 28, 2021

Love a good half measure https://t.co/RyHl0DktJx — Chaps (@UncleChaps) December 28, 2021

They gon hate this one https://t.co/NTv8l4mneh — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) December 28, 2021