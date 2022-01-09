The NFL World Reacts To The Major 49ers News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Big 49ers News From Sunday

With a win or a tie against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for the NFC West team, they will be missing arguably their most important offensive player.

Trent Williams, arguably the best offensive tackle in the game, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the All-Pro left tackle had been declared questionable.

But he’s been ruled out since then.

Kyle Shanahan’s team has taken a major hit.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major 49ers News

49ers’ LT Trent Williams inactive today vs. Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

See you in Fall 2022 https://t.co/wSQATKkeGZ — Marlon (@ItsRaineyDoe) January 9, 2022

Huge news for the Rams. Trent Williams has been the best LT in the league this year https://t.co/Ihbsxa8XW3 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 9, 2022

Significant loss for SF today. https://t.co/5XGiu2GRdj — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) January 9, 2022