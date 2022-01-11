The NFL World Reacts To The Major Rams Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in overtime over the weekend, 27-24.

The loss, combined with victories by the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, knocked the Rams out of the top spot in the NFC West.

2 seed to the No. 1 seed

Seed no. 4

That wasn’t the team’s only setback.

Fuller will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

It’s a major setback for the Rams, who could also be without fellow safety Taylor Rapp next weekend.

Rapp has been placed on concussion protocol by the Rams, and he may not be ready to play in the Wild Card round.

Fans understand that this is a major setback for the defense.

Even Cardinals fans are aware, however, that the Rams were victorious the last time the two teams met on the field.

“Huge loss for the Rams,” one Cardinals fan said, “but they beat us last time with back-up DB’s.”

NFL World Reacts To The Significant Rams Injury News

NFL World Reacts To The Significant Rams Injury News