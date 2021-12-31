The NFL World Reacts To The New York Giants’ News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The New York Giants’ News From Friday

The New York Giants are dealing with a slew of injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

They’ll be without quarterback Daniel Jones for this game (and the rest of the season), and it appears that some offensive weapons will be unavailable as well.

Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Collin Johnson have all been ruled out by the New York Jets.

Darius Slayton was added to the ReserveCOVID-19 list as well.

As a result of those injuries, Kenny Golladay is the only healthy receiver on the Giants’ active roster.

Giants ruled out WRs Kadarius Toney (shoulder), John Ross (knee/COVID-19 ramp up) and Collin Johnson (hamstring). WR Darius Slayton placed on the Reserve/COVID-19. WRs Sterling Shepard, C.J. Board and Dante Pettis on IR. Kenny Golladay the only healthy WR on Giants’ active roster — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

