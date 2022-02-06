The NFL World Reacts To The Officiating News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Officiating News From Saturday

Some NFL referees will retire after the 2021-22 season, so Saturday marked the end of the road for them.

The NFL announced on Saturday that eight game officials will retire after this season.

Following the 2021 season, seven on-field officials and one replay official will retire.

Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran referee, is one of those retiring.

