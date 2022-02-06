The NFL World Reacts To The Officiating News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Officiating News From Saturday
Some NFL referees will retire after the 2021-22 season, so Saturday marked the end of the road for them.
The NFL announced on Saturday that eight game officials will retire after this season.
Following the 2021 season, seven on-field officials and one replay official will retire.
Tony Corrente, a 27-year veteran referee, is one of those retiring.
Eight game officials will be retiring after the 2021 season: https://t.co/eHUbCP0gI6pic.twitter.com/d44iLiuOfs
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) February 5, 2022