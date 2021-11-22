The NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Injury News From Monday

The Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday was bad enough, but today’s injury news is even worse.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL in yesterday’s game.

He’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Jenkins is in his third season in the NFL and has quickly established himself as a top guard.

In 2019, he was named to the All-Rookie team, and in 2020, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Jenkins missed three games earlier this season due to injury, which was the first time in his career.

However, it will be a long road back after leaving the Vikings game in the second half yesterday.

Fans of the Green Bay Packers are understandably upset.

Many hoped that, with star left tackle David Bakhtiari on the mend, the two would reunite to anchor an elite offensive line once more:

The Green Bay Packers are currently 8-3 and have the best record in the NFL.

Pass protection is deteriorating, which is one reason why Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing as well as last year.

This season, Rodgers has already been sacked 20 times.

He was only sacked 20 times in 16 games last season, when he won the NFL MVP for the third time.

As a result, this year’s offense ranks in the middle of the league.

What kind of effect will the Packers’ loss of Elgton Jenkins have?

Elgton Jenkins was one of my biggest pre-draft misses. Unreal player. Has dominated at literally T/G/C. This is big news for the Pack, but also the Rams and guys like Von Miller (playing this week). Hope Jenkins has a quick and speedy recovery! https://t.co/g58u0jO4lb — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 22, 2021

Brutal. Patchwork offensive line for the foreseeable future, and even if DBak comes back it remains to be seen how much he’ll look like his old self. Still, no excuses for the #Packers. https://t.co/dd13pxKcg3 — Chris Wanless (@chris_wanless) November 22, 2021