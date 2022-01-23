The NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Injury News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ Injury Report From Saturday

The Green Bay Packers’ offense has just taken a major hit – and the playoff game hasn’t even begun yet.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out of tonight’s Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari was out for almost the entire 2021-22 season, but returned in Week 18.

He was supposed to play tonight, but he appears to have suffered another setback and will now be unable to do so.

The Packers offense has suffered a major setback against a 49ers defense that prides itself on its front seven.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers Injury News

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight. He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

WOW. Huge news. But the #Packers didn’t have him in Week 3 and still did fairly well in pass pro. Lot has changed for both teams in the trenches since then. How will GB respond to SF’s enhanced pass rush without their star offensive lineman?#49wzhttps://t.co/ZJPT9WBBPc — Rohan Chakravarthi (@rohanSports27) January 22, 2022