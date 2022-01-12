The NFL World Reacts To The Packers Roster Announcement On Wednesday

As they prepare for this year’s NFL playoffs, the already formidable Green Bay Packers continue to get healthy at the right time.

Star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will return to practice this afternoon, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Smith has been out with a back injury since Week 1.

The two-time Pro Bowler is one of several injured players who have recently returned to Green Bay or are regaining form.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander are among the others.

There’s no guarantee Smith will be ready for the divisional round next week–the Packers have a bye this weekend–but the prospect of seeing him back on the field has Packers fans giddy.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers Roster News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers Roster News

In sum, the #Packers will have Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, Billy Turner, Za’Darius Smith, David Bakhtiari and Josh Myers on the practice field a week and a half before their divisional playoff game. Next week’s practice in pads should tell us a lot more where these guys stand. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 12, 2022

Knowing how conservative the Packers’ medical staff is, I quietly convinced myself that Za’Darius Smith played his last down in Green Bay. This is so significant. https://t.co/0IjvPSmJM3 — zach jacobson (@itszachariahj) January 12, 2022

The Packers are getting back these players for the playoffs: -Billy Turner

-David Bakhtiari

-Za’Darius Smith

-Josh Myers

-Jaire Alexander That’s 3 all-pro players plus 3 of their preferred starting oline being added to a team that was able to reach 13-4 without them. pic.twitter.com/LnmQ8hVdmt — Pockit (@Pockit_7) January 12, 2022

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is practicing today. Great timing with two weeks of practice before the Divisonal Round. Better late than never. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 12, 2022