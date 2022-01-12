Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Packers Roster Announcement On Wednesday

As they prepare for this year’s NFL playoffs, the already formidable Green Bay Packers continue to get healthy at the right time.

Star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will return to practice this afternoon, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Smith has been out with a back injury since Week 1.

The two-time Pro Bowler is one of several injured players who have recently returned to Green Bay or are regaining form.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander are among the others.

There’s no guarantee Smith will be ready for the divisional round next week–the Packers have a bye this weekend–but the prospect of seeing him back on the field has Packers fans giddy.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers Roster News

