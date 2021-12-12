The NFL World Reacts To The Panthers’ Surprising Development

Do the Panthers have a plan for quarterback this season?

They don’t appear to do so.

On Sunday, the Panthers will alternate between Cam Newton and PJ Walker at quarterback.

On Sunday, Newton started the game but was replaced by Walker in the first half.

Walker, on the other hand, didn’t play particularly well, so Newton has returned to the game.

What is Matt Rhule up to these days?

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Panthers Development

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Panthers Development

Cam is back in. Hilarious team. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 12, 2021

Matt Rhule is having a bad day today. Veteran team looks unprepared, yanking your starting quarterback for whatever reason (one INT v a TD run and good throws and reads before that), too many mental errors across the board. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 12, 2021