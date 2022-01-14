The NFL World Reacts To The Patriots’ News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Patriots’ News From Friday
Before Saturday’s playoff game against the Bills, the Patriots received some bad news about tackle Isaiah Wynn.
After being officially listed as questionable on Thursday, Wynn has been downgraded to out.
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Patriots News
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Patriots News
Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to OUT for #NEvsBUF.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2022
That’s really good news for the Bills. https://t.co/CJFglM9YKE
— Alex Seixeiro (@AlexSeixeiro) January 14, 2022
#Patriots will have some movement on their offensive line tomorrow.
Isaiah Wynn won’t go. @wpri12https://t.co/NdOcFSGwLJ
— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 14, 2022
Patriots could go a couple different routes here. Simplest is to just insert Justin Herron in his place like last week, but they could also opt for:
LT: Trent Brown
LG: Ted Karras
C: David Andrews
RG: Shaq Mason
RT: Michael Onwenu https://t.co/VLLICF5yhh
— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 14, 2022
That’s not ideal.
When Wynn went down, the Patriots inserted Justin Herron at left tackle.
Another option is to move Trent Brown to LT and start Michael Onwenu at RT https://t.co/iUuNuvrhUL
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 14, 2022
That’s not good. #ForeverNEhttps://t.co/jvjBt5r0K1
— Luc Forgeron (@LCForgeron) January 14, 2022
Look for the Patriots to start Justin Herron at left tackle in Wynn’s place. He made two starts for Wynn in Weeks 5 & 6. #Bills#NEvsBUFhttps://t.co/VxtuI5V4mc
— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 14, 2022
Well that’s not ideal. #Patriots#NFLhttps://t.co/1i6RbJl34Z
— Matthew Fifield (@Matthew_Fifield) January 14, 2022
Big loss for Patriots run game. https://t.co/v1xI78auPG
— The Herd Report (@TheHerdReport) January 14, 2022
https://t.co/MfVUfRSHIBpic.twitter.com/mA9fRaEWDr
— Joey (@TheJoeyChaisson) January 14, 2022