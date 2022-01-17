The NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Breaking News On Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Raiders’ Breaking News On Monday

When the 2021 season came to a close over the weekend, many key leaders of the Las Vegas Raiders’ futures were still up in the air.

Even after a miraculous run to the playoffs, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock’s jobs are in jeopardy.

The franchise’s fate appears to have already been decided based on recent moves.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have asked for permission to interview Dave Ziegler, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, for the position of general manager.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is also expected to make a request to speak with Colts executive Ed Dobbs.

The Raiders’ moves are surprising, given that Mayock is still employed by the team’s front office as of Monday.

His time as the organization’s general manager, however, appears to be drawing to a close.

The latest news out of Las Vegas caught the NFL world off guard.

Although many were not surprised to see the Raiders seeking change, fans and members of the media were taken aback by the fact that the interview requests were being fulfilled while Mayock was still present.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Telling Raiders News

