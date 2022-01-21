The NFL World Reacts To The Rams Injury News From Friday
On Friday afternoon, the Rams received some great injury news.
For Sunday’s game against the Bucs, they’ve activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell from injured reserve.
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News
LA Rams Transactions:
• Designated for Return, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Robert Rochell
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2022
Uh Oh 👀 https://t.co/2EkE82Cfp7
— EVERYTHING_SÚAVE (@NINETYSEVENSUAV) January 21, 2022
— J.B. Long (@JB_Long) January 21, 2022
Henderson is back!
From no back field to an arsenal of tanks.
We’re going to run the ball. Excellent. https://t.co/44uiCzkJII
— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝔻𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕟 (@MartinjDuran) January 21, 2022
https://t.co/raoGoLxF5ipic.twitter.com/OBjRGeKjs4
— JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) January 21, 2022
This is a credit to the Rams’ training staff. Cam Akers talked about following his rehab program to a tee. Seems like the rest of the squad is following suit. Love to see it. https://t.co/AuZoowFSfp
— Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) January 21, 2022
Things are heating up https://t.co/A5voUIQWzgpic.twitter.com/gpSPz21461
— Ramblin’ Fan (@RamblinFan) January 21, 2022
— JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) January 21, 2022
https://t.co/03fRmW3zXRpic.twitter.com/H5eZdq80dV
— Joe Baccamazzi (@JoeMazziFB) January 21, 2022