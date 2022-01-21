The NFL World Reacts To The Rams Injury News From Friday

On Friday afternoon, the Rams received some great injury news.

For Sunday’s game against the Bucs, they’ve activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell from injured reserve.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2022

Henderson is back!

From no back field to an arsenal of tanks.

We’re going to run the ball. Excellent. https://t.co/44uiCzkJII — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝔻𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕟 (@MartinjDuran) January 21, 2022