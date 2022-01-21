Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Injury News From Friday

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To The Rams Injury News From Friday

On Friday afternoon, the Rams received some great injury news.

For Sunday’s game against the Bucs, they’ve activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell from injured reserve.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Rams Injury News

Comments are closed.