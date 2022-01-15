The NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Tough Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams are limping into their playoff matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Rams will be without starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller.

Instead, they’ll have to rely on 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle, who just returned from retirement a few weeks ago, to help them defend the Cardinals’ passing attack.

For the Rams, who are chasing a Super Bowl berth, this is a disaster.

On Monday night, the Cardinals will try to take advantage of the Rams’ secondary.

Count me as skeptical that a player who hasn’t seen a field all season will perform well this weekend. Let’s see if the Cardinals can attack this weakness for the Rams https://t.co/Vgk7A1surG — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 15, 2022

I can’t believe Eric Weddle is about to get snaps in 2022 https://t.co/6M7iXTZMdY — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 15, 2022

The second Eric Weddle steps on the field the Cardinals gonna throw at him https://t.co/x9Prp1a62O — . (@SportsTalkGxFR) January 15, 2022