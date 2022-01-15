Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Tough Injury News

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Tough Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams are limping into their playoff matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Rams will be without starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller.

Instead, they’ll have to rely on 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle, who just returned from retirement a few weeks ago, to help them defend the Cardinals’ passing attack.

For the Rams, who are chasing a Super Bowl berth, this is a disaster.

On Monday night, the Cardinals will try to take advantage of the Rams’ secondary.

NFL World Reacts To Tough Rams Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Tough Rams Injury News

Comments are closed.