The NFL World Reacts To The Saints’ Bad News

The NFL Community Reacts To The Saints’ Difficult News From Sunday

The New Orleans Saints are having a difficult time catching a break this season.

Two key contributors were downgraded to out on Sunday after they were deemed questionable.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be inactive for the Week 17 game in New Orleans.

The NFL insider tweeted, “[Saints] C Erik McCoy (illness) and S Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded to out vs. [Panthers].”

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

#Saints C Erik McCoy (illness) and S Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded to out vs #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Lol just end the season already https://t.co/0bS3dzvPo2 — Thighyanla VanZandt (@CindyMcFEARson) January 2, 2022

Two key men now out for the Saints. https://t.co/ATRqQxvPjU — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) January 2, 2022

LMAOOOOOO taysom about to be running for his LIFE https://t.co/dAqXMmvdkD — e. ⚜️ (@whodathomo) January 2, 2022