The NFL World Reacts To The Saints Quarterback News From Friday

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian were placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

Unless the team signs a veteran quarterback, former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book will be the likely starter with little depth.

On Friday morning, they did just that, bringing in veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.

According to Saints insider Jeff Duncan, “the Saints are expected to sign Blake Bortles today.”

“He’ll practice with the team today and serve as Ian Book’s backup quarterback on Monday night.”

Let’s just say Bortles’ recent signing hasn’t gone over well with everyone.

One fan commented, “This is one of the most depressing sentences you’ll ever read.”

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Saints Quarterback News

this is one of the bleaker sentences you’ll ever read https://t.co/zLeZQU0fpG — Mike (@85mf) December 24, 2021