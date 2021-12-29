The NFL Community Reacts To Wednesday’s Sam Darnold News

The NFL Community Reacts To Sam Darnold’s News On Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback merry-go-round is still going strong.

For this weekend’s game, Sam Darnold has been named the starter.

Darnold started the season as the starter, but he was injured.

PJ Walker took his place, and Cam Newton took his place after that.

Darnold took over for an ineffective Newton in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

In Week 17, he will face the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s just say Panthers fans and analysts are sick of the quarterback shuffle and head coach Matt Rhule in general.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Sam Darnold News

NFL WORLD REACTS TO WEDNESDAY’S SAM DARNOLD NEWS

And somehow the Panthers managed to make the end of Cam Newton’s second stint with the team even worse than the first. https://t.co/AwXuYENqcQ

— Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) December 29, 2021

Need the defensive line to get after Darnold on Sunday. https://t.co/Sau4EakKJj

— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 29, 2021

“cAm NeWtOn Is BaCk” https://t.co/Crbs4MmD3k

— One and Dunne Radio (@OneDunneRadio) December 29, 2021

Honestly… it’s the only decision. Carolina has nothing to play for but to see if certain guys will be here next year.

They invested a lot in Darnold… they need to know for sure. https://t.co/sIiHU7XXcE

— JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) December 29, 2021

Robby Anderson is on the streaming radar IMO this week in deeper formats. With 18 targets and 183 receiving air yards over the past 2 games, he ranks 2nd on the Panthers behind DJ Moore, who has 22 targets and 229 receiving air yards. #FantasyFootballhttps://t.co/curtS063lz

— Moody (@EricNMoody) December 29, 2021