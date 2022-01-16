The NFL World Reacts To The Scary Eagles News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Terrifying Eagles News From Sunday

Josh Sweat, a defender for the Philadelphia Eagles, will miss the team’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after undergoing surgery to address a “life-threatening” situation.

Sweat was taken to the hospital Tuesday night for an emergency procedure, according to the team.

Josh’s life was miraculously saved.

He even attempted to return to the field for the Eagles this past weekend.

The big defensive end, on the other hand, was not cleared to play by doctors.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

#Eagles statement on DE Josh Sweat, who will not play today. pic.twitter.com/rqnHZEHv3W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2022

Hope he recovers, thats insane https://t.co/yfrShbXz8t — SIRIANNI + HURTS = PLAYOFFS (9-7) (@The_ZackDanielz) January 16, 2022