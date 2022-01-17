The NFL World Reacts To The Spectacular Cowboys-49ers Ending

We’ve seen a lot of crazy playoff endings over the years, but none quite like the 49ers-Cowboys game.

The Cowboys faced 1st-and-10 at the San Francisco 41 with 14 seconds left, trailing 23-17.

Dallas didn’t have any timeouts left, so whatever play they ran would have to be a quick one.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys decided to play Dak Prescott in a quarterback draw.

The play gained 17 yards, but the clock had run out on Dallas by the time the ref was able to get the ball spotted.

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Cowboys-49ers Ending

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Cowboys-49ers Ending

Here’s how the #49ers–#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can’t spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. pic.twitter.com/NY9H7IHmsD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

You can blame the refs all you want but not sure what that play call was. You don’t have enough time to do that. You need 15 seconds minimum. Not sure if that was Dak ad-libbing or the actual calls but yowza that was bad. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) January 17, 2022

IS IT THE COWBOYS’ FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN’T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD’VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD’VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK’S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Beyond the play call:

Dak has to get down earlier. Has to.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 17, 2022

Cowboys gonna look at those 75 penalties and be sick — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 17, 2022

That play call. How stupid can you get? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys always find fun ways to lose — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 17, 2022

That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life You cannot keep the HC after that — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022

This is an awful play call and awful execution for @dallascowboys Awful pic.twitter.com/yMjoPA7MuZ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022

On what planet do you think that, with 14 seconds left and no timeouts, you can run it up the middle, slide with 8 seconds left, and have enough time to spike it with 1 second left? https://t.co/p6DAbgMGcT — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) January 17, 2022