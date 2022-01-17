Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Spectacular Cowboys-49ers Ending

Sports

We’ve seen a lot of crazy playoff endings over the years, but none quite like the 49ers-Cowboys game.

The Cowboys faced 1st-and-10 at the San Francisco 41 with 14 seconds left, trailing 23-17.

Dallas didn’t have any timeouts left, so whatever play they ran would have to be a quick one.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys decided to play Dak Prescott in a quarterback draw.

The play gained 17 yards, but the clock had run out on Dallas by the time the ref was able to get the ball spotted.

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Cowboys-49ers Ending

