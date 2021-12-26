The NFL World Reacts To The Steelers’ Poor Performance Against The Ravens

The NFL Community Reacts To The Steelers’ Poor Performance Against The Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances in Kansas City aren’t looking good.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Chiefs have a 30-0 lead over the Black and Gold.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh’s inept offense managed to sink a little lower.

Since FDR’s third term, the team has gone five games without scoring a first-half touchdown.

On social media, the NFL community reacted quickly to Pittsburgh’s poor performance.

“Right now, Steelers fans…” tweeted NFL Memes.

Steelers fans right now… pic.twitter.com/nZKxB0Dg31 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

Watching this Steelers offensive line is hazardous to one’s health. It’s pathetic. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 26, 2021

This is the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flexing down 23-0.

What a joke. pic.twitter.com/wv6Jsq2DvT — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021

I wish I wasn’t emotionally attached to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s frustrating. — Bryce (@the412kid_) December 26, 2021

find someone to love you like the Steelers love throwing behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd & 10 or on any 4th down — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 26, 2021