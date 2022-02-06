The NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Coaching Changes On Sunday

Buckle up and get ready to type because the Houston Texans could send Twitter into a tailspin if they do what they appear to be about to do.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Sunday that Jonathan Gannon, the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been told he will not be hired as the Texans’ new head coach.

Gannon was one of several finalists for the job, according to reports.

And this has many fans worried about who will get it instead.

If Gannon isn’t the right fit, Houston’s top candidate is free agent quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown has no prior coaching experience, either in the NFL or at the college level.

Given the lack of minority candidates hired by NFL teams this coaching cycle, fans are outraged that McCown, who has no prior coaching experience, could get the top job.

Some believe the Texans are delaying the announcement of McCown to avoid the heat:

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Texans Coaching News

Bro everyone knows it’s going McCown. The only reason it hasn’t been announced cause they know how ridiculous of a look it woulda been to hired an inexperienced White dude the week a lawsuit dropped regarding the policies of NFL hiring. McCown IS their coach https://t.co/XVofG69oMX — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) February 6, 2022

We all know who’s getting that job😒😒 https://t.co/9ljyi9cU5K — breezega (@breezega) February 6, 2022

Cause they are about to pick the guy that has 0 HC experience. McCown has always been their guy. Which honestly isn’t fair to other coaches who have done their time climbing the ranks. https://t.co/DICU5tv0tv — Forty_9th Faithful (@Cofy21) February 6, 2022