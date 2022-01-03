The NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ News From Sunday Night

The Houston Texans are not expected to make any changes to their head coaching staff.

The Texans are expected to retain head coach David Culley for another season, according to a report from The Athletic.

On Sunday evening, Jeff Howe broke the story:

On Sunday, Houston fell to 4-12 on the season.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Texans News

The Texans (4-12) lost Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-7, but they already matched their win total from last season. The organization has maintained realistic expectations amid a massive roster overhaul, and the Texans believe Culley has done well enough so far to return next season. The 66-year-old has earned respect within the building for his steady leadership during a difficult rebuild. Culley, a first-time head coach, has led a more competitive team over the second half of the season despite those challenging circumstances.

Source: Texans expected to bring back head coach David Culley via @TheAthletichttps://t.co/Ztk84H4NO3 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 3, 2022