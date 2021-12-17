The NFL World Reacts To The Upsetting News Regarding The Washington Football Team

The NFL Community Reacts to the Disturbing News Regarding the Washington Redskins

The latest wave of positive COVID-19 tests has wreaked havoc on rosters across the league.

The Washington Football Team received some worst-case scenario news on Friday.

Taylor Heinicke, the starting quarterback, tested positive for the virus and has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Washington Football Team News

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve list, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021

The final nail in Washington’s coffin? The NFL really has no shame if this game isn’t postponed. https://t.co/PVINeWWDNK — Riggo’s Rag (@RiggosRag) December 17, 2021