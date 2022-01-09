The NFL World Reacts To Today’s Scene At MetLife Stadium

The NFL Community Reacts To Today’s Scene At MetLife Stadium

On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Football Team takes on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in the regular-season finale.

The Football Team and the Giants are competing for draft spots because they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

There weren’t many fans in the stands prior to kickoff.

NFL World Reacts To The Scene At MetLife Stadium Today

Coin toss at MetLife Stadium for Giants vs. WFT. Stadium is about 25 percent capacity. (📷 by @JoeMcGrath89) pic.twitter.com/qeIyNH1TSl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2022