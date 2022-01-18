The NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowle

The NFL Community Reacts To Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowles’ Todd Bowle

Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator, is about to have a very busy week ahead of him.

Before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams, Bowles will interview with both the Vikings and the Bears.

The Vikings’ interview is set for Friday, while the Bears’ is set for Saturday.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

