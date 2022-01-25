The NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady and Gisele Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To The Gisele and Tom Brady Rumors

Over the years, Gisele Bundchen has witnessed her husband, Tom Brady, take far too many bruising NFL hits.

She cares so much about him that she may try to persuade him to retire this offseason.

Brady’s NFL career has always been a source of pride for Gisele.

On Monday, it was reported that the world-famous supermodel has already told Brady that 22 years in the NFL is enough.

“It is thought that Mrs.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote, “Brady, a.k.a. Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband.”

“She’s telling him that 22 seasons is more than enough, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond.”

However, Gisele isn’t the only one who is thinking about retiring.

Brady, too, has spoken out about it.

Gisele, according to the Buccaneers quarterback, despises seeing Brady take lick after lick on the field.

“It hurts [Gisele] to see me getting hit out there,” Brady explained.

“And she deserves what she requires of me as a husband, and my children require of me as a father.”

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Speculation

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Speculation

“It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.” Tom Brady opened up about his decision-making process entering the offseason. ➡️https://t.co/ua3aOYQ9Jgpic.twitter.com/t2jOWgx77S — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 25, 2022

Brady might retire. There’s certainly a lot of smoke about it. But the comments he made about Gisele and his family are the same things he has said for 5+ years on the subject. Not sure why those are being taken differently now. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 25, 2022

Brady is definitely a family man, but if it were up to Gisele, Brady would’ve retired 7 years ago. It’s understandable. I think she let’s him go for one more year. — Bucs__Daily (@bucsfootball_) January 25, 2022