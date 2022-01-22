The NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s News From Saturday

The NFL Reacts To Tom Brady’s News From Saturday

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier Saturday morning that Tom Brady’s final game could be this weekend.

Several sources, including some “very close to the quarterback,” told La Canfora that Brady might be nearing the end of his career.

Some Buccaneers teammates are reportedly “preparing” for Winston to retire after the 2021 season.

“Nothing has been said,” one source told La Canfora, “but there is a sense among some guys in the locker room that this is it, one way or another.”

“It’s just little things here and there that they notice.”

Maybe it’ll all be for naught.”

Many fans have been hearing Brady’s retirement rumors for years and are ready to just wait for him to make his own decision.

One fan exclaimed, “Lmao, here we go again.”

Lmao here we go again https://t.co/qSlIa6vddI — Christopher (@BidenTroII) January 22, 2022

A 44 year old with 7 rings retiring would be incredibly not shocking! There is nothing of substance here. https://t.co/8ODa6UgAxs — rudman (@TheNickRudman) January 22, 2022