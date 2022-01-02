The NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Sunday Performance

The NFL Reacts To Tom Brady’s Sunday Performance

The New York Jets continue to be terrorized by Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the New York Jets for the majority of Sunday’s game, but Brady was able to pull off a late comeback.

Soon after Antonio Brown appeared to quit in the middle of the game, Tampa Bay defeated New York 28-24.

Brady defeated the Jets again despite the absence of Brown and another top wide receiver, Chris Godwin.

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR. JUST GOATED THE JETS WITH A LATE ROCKET TO … CYRIL GRAYSON?!?! WHAT A THROW. WHAT A 93-YARD DRIVE WITH NO TIMEOUTS. MVP! MVP! MVP! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

Tom Brady just casually ruined the Jets again. Lord. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2022

Fourth Quarter Comebacks (UPDATED) 1. Peyton Manning, 43

2. Tom Brady, 42

3. Ben Roethisberger, 40

4. Drew Brees, 36

5. Johnny Unitas, 34 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2022