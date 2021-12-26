The NFL World Reacts To Travis Kelce’s Tough News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Travis Kelce’s Bad News From Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to face the Pittsburgh Steelers without a key offensive component.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, were placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

Hill passed the protocol test on Saturday and is now eligible to play.

Kelce, on the other hand, was kept in the program despite another positive test.

The Chiefs had hoped that he would be able to test negative in time to play on Sunday morning, but their hopes were dashed.

Kelce reportedly did not clear protocols this morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a result, he will be unable to participate in today’s game against the Steelers.

Kelce hasn’t missed a game since 2013, according to Chiefs insider Adam Teicher, except when the Chiefs rested starters.

“With the exception of last regular season games in 2017 and 2020, when the Chiefs rested many starters in preparation for the playoffs, today is the first game without Kelce since his rookie year in ’13,” Teicher said.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

Today is first game Chiefs will play without Kelce since his rookie year in ’13 except for last regular season games in 2017 and 2020, when Chiefs rested many starters in prep for playoffs https://t.co/t7SR491akd — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 26, 2021

My fantasy team just died https://t.co/pMmAFV3eLq — Branden (@BrandenWD) December 26, 2021