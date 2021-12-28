The NFL World Reacts To Trey Lance’s Update From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To Trey Lance’s Monday Update

Trey Lance, the rookie quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, hasn’t played in an NFL game in over a month.

Recent events, however, may put an end to that streak.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ head coach, told the meda on Monday that Lance could be on his way to starting.

Shanahan stated that the decision will be based on whether or not starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is fit to play.

Garoppolo is expected to miss Week 17 after suffering a thumb injury last week.

In the meantime, Shanahan praised Lance for having “his best month” of practices thus far.

Fans of the 49ers are understandably ecstatic at the prospect of Lance receiving his first start since October.

They appear to be even more ecstatic to see Garoppolo relinquish the starting job:

Woah, Trey Lance SZN https://t.co/LEHT5v6fI3 — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) December 27, 2021

I think Kyle is ready for Trey now. He clearly showed disgust with Jimmy on the sideline. Plus you know Kyle really don’t say nice things about his players https://t.co/RqCXaDgRlh — Thugga Spitta Hendrxx (@Mrimpala1) December 27, 2021