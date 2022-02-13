The NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Inability To’Fix’ The Cowboys

Troy Aikman once knew exactly what the Dallas Cowboys needed to do in order to go on a run and win the Super Bowl.

In the year 2022, Aikman is as perplexed as Cowboys fans.

When discussing the current state of the Cowboys, Aikman used words like “heartbreaking” and phrases like “I honestly don’t know” in a recent interview with Rich Eisen on Friday.

The Cowboys were ranked No. 1 entering the playoffs.

The Cowboys, who were seeded third in the NFC, didn’t fare well in the Wild Card round, falling to the six-seed San Francisco 49ers.

Since then, Cowboys fans have been trying to figure out how to “fix” the team.

Aikman is at a loss for words.

“I’m not sure,” Aikman admitted.

“I used to believe I knew everything.

When you have a year like this, and they’re as talented as any team in football, and as someone who sees a lot of these teams due to the Thursday night schedule and Sunday package, I’d put their roster up against anyone.

They played well, but it isn’t the first time that teams have gone into the postseason and not played their best football.

“I do know this: It’s heartbreaking for that organization and for Jerry Jones to have the team that they had and to be relatively healthy going into the postseason and not make it out of the first round is really defeating, and it makes for a long offseason.”

