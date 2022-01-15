The NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL Community Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s News From Saturday

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance in his first two NFL seasons has raised some doubts about his status as the Miami Dolphins’ long-term franchise quarterback.

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the team is sticking with their former No. 1 overall pick.

Pick number five overall.

The Dolphins intend to build around and support their 23-year-old quarterback as they search for their next head coach.

Tua will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022 unless something “unexpected” happens.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

