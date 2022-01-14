The NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill’s Tyreek Hill’s Tyreek Hill’s Tyreek Hill’s Tyreek Hill’s Tyr

When Tyreek Hill suffered a heel injury last Saturday, Chiefs fans held their breath.

Fortunately, the most recent update on his condition is very positive.

Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach, told reporters on Friday afternoon that Hill will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something happens.”

This is fantastic news for the Chiefs, as Hill is without a doubt their most explosive pass receiver.

He had 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

Hill isn’t the only key Chiefs player who will play through an injury on Sunday.

Despite a toe injury, running back Darrel Williams is expected to play.

Hill and Williams are expected to play on Wild Card Weekend, which is great news for Chiefs fans.

They’re also hopeful that Derrick Gore will get some carries in the season’s biggest game.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tyreek Hill News

