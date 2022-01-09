The NFL World Reacts To Vic Fangio’s Victory On Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Vic Fangio’s News From Sunday

Vic Fangio was fired by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as expected, after three losing seasons as head coach.

As the Broncos’ head coach, Fangio went 19-30.

His team was 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race four weeks ago.

A four-game losing streak to end the season, on the other hand, sealed his fate.

Fangio’s time in Denver was cut short by offensive struggles and poor quarterback play.

His defenses were always competitive, but the Broncos’ offenses were never good enough to make them true playoff contenders.

Fangio is expected to find work soon.

Before becoming a head coach, he was a successful defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he is already being mentioned as a candidate for teams looking to improve their defense in 2022.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Vic Fangio News

Vic Fangio had 7 players start at QB in 3 years with the Broncos:

-Brandon Allen

-Teddy Bridgewater

-Jeff Driskel

-Joe Flacco

-Kendall Hinton (???)

-Drew Lock

-Brett Rypien — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) January 9, 2022

“[Vic Fangio] is going to be a defensive coordinator for an NFL team in about four minutes.” —@jjones9 on Broncos parting ways with their head coach pic.twitter.com/yWmLFI5LgL — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 9, 2022

A hat tip to Vic Fangio. … Put up with my X-and-O questions via text. … Preferred in-person press briefings in our Zoom culture. … Never once got upset with second-guessing/critical questions. … Didn’t mind give-and-take away from podium. … I like him. #Broncos — Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 9, 2022

The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it’s an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch. Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

If George Paton hires a linebacker coach after firing Vic Fangio I’m going to lose my mind. https://t.co/I45GxdJQvo — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 9, 2022

Fangio didn’t make the playoffs, I get it. But like Vance before him, operated without a QB, completely hamstrung by years of bad decision making. I’m only taking this job if Aaron Rodgers is coming with me. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 9, 2022