The NFL World Reacts To Vic Fangio’s Victory On Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Vic Fangio’s News From Sunday

Vic Fangio was fired by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as expected, after three losing seasons as head coach.

As the Broncos’ head coach, Fangio went 19-30.

His team was 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race four weeks ago.

A four-game losing streak to end the season, on the other hand, sealed his fate.

Fangio’s time in Denver was cut short by offensive struggles and poor quarterback play.

His defenses were always competitive, but the Broncos’ offenses were never good enough to make them true playoff contenders.

Fangio is expected to find work soon.

Before becoming a head coach, he was a successful defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he is already being mentioned as a candidate for teams looking to improve their defense in 2022.

