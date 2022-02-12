The NFL World Reacts When Russell Wilson Reveals His Trade Preference

NFL World Reacts When Russell Wilson Reveals His Trade Preference

This offseason, the NFL world has been buzzing about a potential blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.

Is it true, however, that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wants to be traded?

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo asked the Super Bowl champion quarterback outright if he wanted to be moved on Friday night.

No, that is not the case.

Wilson said, “I’ve been fortunate to have been able to play in Seattle for ten amazing years.”

“It’s my hope and goal to get back there and keep winning.”

That is the vision, and that is the objective.

That’s how it’s always been; there’s never been anything else.”

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, BFFs for life pic.twitter.com/qcDcUSQe2t — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 12, 2022