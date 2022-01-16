The NFL World was taken aback by Sunday’s broadcasting decision.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in their Wild Card game.

In most cases, a Cowboys vs.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the 49ers’ NFC playoff game on FOX.

Instead, today’s matchup pits Dallas vs.

The San Francisco game will be broadcast on CBS by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Buck and Aikman had the Buccaneers vs. the Jets.

The Eagles are playing.

Aikman was clearly not pleased, and he voiced his displeasure.

NFL World Surprised By Broadcasting Decision Sunday

NFL World Surprised By Broadcasting Decision Sunday

Tory Aikman doesn’t sound happy that FOX got Eagles-Bucs and not 49ers-Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/isj8xNmygo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022