The NFL’s decision to fire Fred Warner has enraged Rams fans.

After Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC title game, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was not punished in the same way.

“The NFL didn’t fine 49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception,” according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. “No flag, no fine,” he says.

The NFL didn’t fine #49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down #Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception. No flag, no fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

NFL is a joke https://t.co/kjXuPzapVe — ramming it(win it for bobby) (@iiKidxx) February 6, 2022

But Cedee Lamb gets fined for not tucking in his jersey 😐😐😐😐😐 https://t.co/rs3dNJQtDF — L.A.M.P (@Rams4E) February 6, 2022

NFL handing out fine to everyone but Warner? Absolute joke. Worst hit of them all https://t.co/KND9crcvkC — Joel Miller (@joel74miller) February 6, 2022