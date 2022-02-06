Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL’s decision to fire Fred Warner has enraged Rams fans.

0
By on Sports

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are enraged by the NFL’s decision to fire Fred Warner.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are dissatisfied with the NFL at the moment.

After Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC title game, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was not punished in the same way.

“The NFL didn’t fine 49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception,” according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. “No flag, no fine,” he says.

Rams Fans Are Furious With The NFL’s Fred Warner Decision

Rams Fans Are Furious With The NFL’s Fred Warner Decision

Comments are closed.