The NFL’s latest move has enraged the Raiders’ star quarterback.

The latest move by the NFL has enraged the Raiders’ star quarterback.

The NFL’s latest move has the Raiders’ star quarterback enraged.

KJ Wright, a star linebacker for the Raiders, is enraged by the NFL’s decision to postpone the Raiders’ game against the Browns.

Wright took to Twitter to express his displeasure, claiming that the rules are rigged in favor of the Browns and that he was misled.

He also believes that the game would go on as planned if the situation were reversed (i.e., if the outbreak occurred in Las Vegas).

The Raiders’ star quarterback is enraged by the NFL’s latest move.

THE RAIDERS’ STAR IS ANGRY ABOUT THE NFL’S LATEST DECISION.

@[email protected] I pay my player dues only to be lied to and have the rules bent on me!

We’d be playing tomorrow if it were the other way around.

December 17, 2021 — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34)

Important note for Raiders, Eagles, and Seahawks players who are upset their games were rescheduled instead of forfeited: If a team has to forfeit, neither team’s players are paid.

December 17, 2021 — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https