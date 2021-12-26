The NFL’s “Most Dangerous” Team, according to Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan of ESPN has his “most dangerous” team in the NFL, and it’s one that’s gaining a lot of media attention.

Ryan is a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts, and who wouldn’t be after watching them beat up on two of the best teams in the NFL in the Patriots and Cardinals over the last two weeks? They’ve beaten up on two of the best teams in the NFL in the Patriots and Cardinals, largely due to their stout defense and strong running game.

On Sunday’s NFL Countdown, he explained why they’re the most dangerous team.

“If they’re healthy, I think [the Colts are]the most dangerous team in the NFL,” Ryan said.

“What amazed me was that they had three starting offensive linemen and two other linemen go out during the game.”

That’s why Frank Reich talks about such a massive team victory.

They overcame all of these obstacles, including the absence of their defensive leader, to defeat a team that had won ten games.

Nobody wants to see this team in the playoffs.”

