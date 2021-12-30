The NFL’s Plans For A John Madden Tribute Have Been Unveiled

The NFL’s John Madden Tribute Plans Have Been Revealed

The NFL lost legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden earlier this week.

He died suddenly at the age of 85.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Thursday informing them of their plans to honor Madden this weekend.

The memo said, “As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden.”

“We ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game to help honor his legacy.”

Every home team this week received a recommendation in the memo.

Prior to the national anthem, the NFL wants a specific public address announcement to play.

The NFL’s recommended public address announcement reads, “Ladies and gentlemen, the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, and friend with the passing of John Madden earlier this week.”

“At this time, please take a moment of silence in honor of John Madden, who had an indelible impact on football, the NFL, and generations of fans.”

