The NFL’s Reaction To The Giants’ New GM

The NFL Community Reacts To Giants’ New General Manager

Joe Schoen has been named as the New York Giants’ next general manager and head of football operations.

Schoen’s second interview with the Giants took place just two days before he was hired.

Since 2017, Schoen has served as the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager, collaborating with Brandon Beane to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Giants president John Mara said in a statement, “We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager.”

“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a forward-thinking and comprehensive vision for our organization.

His philosophy and collaborative approach to roster building and coaching staff are exactly what we were looking for in a general manager.”

The hire has been well received by Giants fans.

They’ve quickly congratulated the Giants on “finally” hiring the right general manager: