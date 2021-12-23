The NFL’s Top 5 Players Right Now, According to Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd’s power rankings, whether you agree with them or not, always generate lively debate.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports analyst revealed his top five NFL players.

Cowherd listed Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in no particular order.

