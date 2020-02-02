The NFL’s UK journey has gone from strength to strength but could London host the Super Bowl?  

After London hosted its first regular-season game in 2007, the National Football League set the director of its UK operation, Alistair Kirkwood, a long-term target: ‘If this goes well, you’ll have three games by 2015.’

But Wembley blew expectations out the water. That opener attracted more than 80,000 fans and the British project accelerated in popularity more quickly than anybody anticipated.

The national stadium had three games by 2014, and with the inclusion of Twickenham there were four fixtures as soon as 2017 – a mere decade after that first dive into an ambiguously ambitious project.

With four-games-a-season now pencilled in, the introduction of the bespoke, sport-specific venue in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which dazzled on its October debut, was unquestionably a significant milestone.

But inevitably, murmurs now turn towards the next step in the movement: can the UK increase its quota of matches? Could it host a play-off game, a franchise or perhaps even a Super Bowl within the next decade?

‘I think by playing at Tottenham now, we’ve taken our proposition up to another level,’ Kirkwood exclusively told Sportsmail.

‘And yet I would give us a 7/10 because we’re still only skimming the surface of the potential. We’ve come a long way, but what is absolutely clear is that if you continue to have success, you have greater opportunities.

‘So I don’t rule anything out – and quite frankly, I’m thrilled people ask me the questions, because it means we’re doing something right.’

The phrase Kirkwood, by his own admission, brandished out to his staff at the NFL UK offices in Leicester Square is ‘hype but don’t believe your own hype’.

2019 was a landmark year and not just due to Tottenham; the launch of the NFL academy on UK shores means there is now a bottom-up approach to the domestic strategy, something Kirkwood admits is a game-changer.

‘It has been a really important year because we’ve set a platform for future growth,’ he continued.

‘We’ve partnered with Spurs, we’ve launched the Academy and we have British players in the NFL, which can make a substantial difference.’

‘If you look at every sport and it’s popularity, it’s predicated at its core from having people that look like you, that talk like you and with whom you can identify – we were missing that a decade ago.’

The most notable British talent who has not only succeeded in the States but has also been so relatable to the audience here is Efe Obada.

The Londoner, with Nigerian roots, was ‘trafficked’ to England from the Netherlands at the age of 10, and from playing in the British League with London Warriors in 2014 to just completing his second season at the Carolina Panthers, his progression has been startling.

It all came full circle for the 28-year-old in October, when he played (and won) in London for the Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an emotional occasion for Obada, evidenced by post-match tears when speaking to the press. He looks back on the experience with great fondness.

Speaking to Sportsmail in Super Bowl week, Obada said: ‘It was surreal because we were in London and it took me back to a place where this was just a dream’.

‘In fact, not even a dream. It was just me in the park, no regulations or equipment, rainy, cold, and then I was in Tottenham – it was an amazing moment.’

Despite that mid-season high, it was a season of disappointment and underachievement for Obada and his franchise.

From a 5-3 record in November, the Panthers lost eight games on the spin to end up with a losing record, and an overhaul of the coaching staff as head coach Ron Rivera was replaced by Matt Rhule.

Though his main attention is unsurprisingly consolidating his career in a sport notoriously sporadic in waivers and sackings, off the field he is all too aware of his responsibility to grow the game on one side of the Atlantic.

‘I’ve got people messaging me all the time on Instagram saying how did you do that?! My main focus is to create a consistent pathway for younger kids all the way up to the NFL.

‘It has to be sustainable though, and something with longevity. I want to get into schools and spread that message – that’s what I want my legacy to be.’

And on the pitch – what’s the career ambition now?

‘I think if I could win the Super Bowl as an English player from where I’ve come from, that would set the bar really high. It would be an accomplishment that no one could take away from me.’

A dose of realism to the British ambitions is perhaps necessary at this point. As the world’s media descends on Miami this week for Super Bowl LIV, dreams of a London franchise were quickly quashed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Question marks continue to swirl about logistics, tradition and the scale of the NFL’s globalisation project. Yet rewind 13 years, to when the UK project first gathered momentum, and those concerns were just as, if not more, prescient.

‘It was getting a belief culture that doing something with a high amount of risk and ambiguity was worth doing,’ explained Kirkwood in reference to those obstacles.

‘The 39th Premier League game proposal and La Liga’s plan in the US reminds you it’s not straightforward. Cultures in sport are creatures of habit – they don’t like to be trendsetters.

‘We’ve come a long way but we don’t believe we’ve achieved that much, because if you relax this can go away as quickly as it came in.’

The demise of NFL Europe in the mid-2000s serves as a case in point. There is no successful precedent or rule book to follow.

And yet that in itself is enticing. The average age demographic of London ticket-holders is 27; the sport appeals to a legion of impressionable people who want to adopt new ideas and cultures.

As shown previously, obstacles can be overcome, if there is a willingness from both sides of the coin.

So as we watch the drama between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers unfold on Sunday night, with options of viewing on both free-to-air and pay TV, it’s worth recognising and respecting the tremendous journey American Football has undergone in the UK. Potentially, with no end in sight.

Granted, a Super Bowl is not on the horizon in the near-future, with an increase in games and maybe even a play-off fixture a more realistic proposition. Yet this Anglo-American relationship, at both grass-roots and professional level, can prosper further still.

Watch all the Super Bowl LIV action from Miami on NFL Game Pass, BBC One, Sky Sports Action and talkSPORT, kick-off 11.30 p.m