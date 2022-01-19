Trending
The NFL’s World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Suspension

Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be carrying a smaller bank account into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game.

Today, Arians was fined (dollar)50,000 for hitting safety Andrew Adams in the head during the Buccaneers’ wild-card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

After the game, Arians stated that he did not regret what he did, and that his goal was to keep Adams from receiving a penalty for pulling players off the pile.

The NFL fining Arians isn’t surprising, but the fine of $50,000 is a bit more than we expected.

Since the news broke, a number of analysts have weighed in on whether the punishment was appropriate or excessive.

