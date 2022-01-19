The NFL’s World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Suspension

Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be carrying a smaller bank account into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game.

Today, Arians was fined (dollar)50,000 for hitting safety Andrew Adams in the head during the Buccaneers’ wild-card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

After the game, Arians stated that he did not regret what he did, and that his goal was to keep Adams from receiving a penalty for pulling players off the pile.

The NFL fining Arians isn’t surprising, but the fine of $50,000 is a bit more than we expected.

Since the news broke, a number of analysts have weighed in on whether the punishment was appropriate or excessive.

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Punishment

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Punishment

BA was asked Monday if he has any regrets:

“No, I’ve seen enough dumb [things]. You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.” https://t.co/9iDKOfkfBn — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2022

I was shocked this didn’t dominate the news cycle on Monday https://t.co/4OeelN5dwc — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 19, 2022

Is a 69-year-old man going to hurt an NFL player by slapping his helmet? No. But the NFL says players can’t taunt because it sends the wrong message to youth football players. I don’t want youth football coaches doing this, so NFL coaches shouldn’t either. https://t.co/AFQyHrvkX2 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 19, 2022

Arians says he was trying to prevent a penalty by smacking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet and elbowing him. Instead, a rare fine from the NFL for a coach’s actions with his own player. https://t.co/twuUVQMJ05 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

This is so ridiculous lol https://t.co/d8WnOf1C0i — Taylor Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) January 19, 2022

You gotta be kidding me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WTYzeCoKvp — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 19, 2022