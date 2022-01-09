The Nuggets and Pistons are reportedly close to finalizing a major trade.
On the final regular-season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season, we’ve got an NBA trade to report.
A deal has been reached between the Pistons and the Nuggets.
Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to Detroit in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
This deal appears to have a straightforward motivation.
Bol is a high-risk, high-reward player for the Pistons, and the Nuggets gain a draft asset by acquiring McGruder.
