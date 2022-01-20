The Nuggets beat the Clippers 130-128 thanks to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic’s monster game.

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 130-128 thanks to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic’s monster performance.

The Serbian star scores 49 points, grabs 14 rebounds, and dishes out 10 assists in a win in Denver.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Nikola Jokic, the NBA’s reigning MVP, was instrumental in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Jokic, 26, had a key role in the Nuggets’ overtime victory in Denver’s Ball Arena, scoring 49 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

Reggie Jackson made a driving floating jump shot in the paint to give the Clippers a 114-112 lead.

Will Barton tied the game with a driving layup with 26.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Because the score was 114-114 after regulation, the game went to overtime.

With 1.7 seconds left in overtime, 130-127, Jokic fed his teammate Aaron Gordon, who hit a game-tying three-pointer from the sideline.

After a technical foul, Clippers’ Luke Kennard scored a free throw to make it 128-130.

The Clippers didn’t have much time left after Kennard’s goal, so they had to rush.

Jackson had the opportunity to make a half-court shot for a last-second shot, but he missed.

As a result, the Nuggets won by a score of 130-128.

Gordon, in addition to Jokic, led Denver with 28 points.

Ivica Zubac, who scored 32 points for the Clippers, led the team.

The Croatian center also had ten rebounds.

Jackson had 28 points and 12 assists for the LA Clippers.

With 23 victories and 20 defeats, the Nuggets are in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, another West team, are 22-24 and are currently ranked ninth in the league.

– Embiid scores 50 points as the Sixers defeat the Magic.

Joel Embiid scored 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic at home.

Embiid, a four-time NBA All-Star, has tied his career high with 50 points at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

He added 12 rebounds to his stat line.

With 32 points, Mo Bamba led the Magic.

Philadelphia improved to fifth in the Eastern Conference with their 26th victory.

This season, they’ve already dropped 18 games.

With an 8-38 win-loss record, Orlando is currently in last place.

– The end result:

123-110 in favor of the 76ers over the Magic.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

Short summary of Infosurhoy